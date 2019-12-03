110 IN THE SHADE: We shopped till we dropped
So we did stay home and make turkey soup on Black Friday. A friend headed out her door early Friday morning and turned back saying it was just too cold. Let’s face it. No matter what cold and windy place we have lived in before, we wimp out after a couple of years living in the Valley. I think it’s simply a matter of adaptation. The blood thins after a few summers of 110, and that’s in the shade mind you. Cold for my dear wife is south of 80 degrees Fahrenheit

On Friday we looked through the several pounds of store ads delivered with this newspaper and just couldn’t resist. A good deal is just too good to pass up. But beware. All that looks within reach is not.

