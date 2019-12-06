Keeping a good Advent
Ron Griffen

It seems that every year about this time we hear the plaintive cry, “There’s a war on Christmas,” referring to the fact that not everyone says “Merry Christmas.” The complaint usually comes from those Christians who desperately want the celebration to be centered on the birth of Jesus Christ, which is what Christmas is about to be sure. But Christmas has been so co-opted by commercialism, sentimentalization, and nostalgia that Christians are left with little about Jesus that is meaningful.

Instead we move from Thanksgiving to Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday. I’m not sure how the Birth of Jesus fits into all of that. And the so-called season becomes relentless, from now until Super Bowl Sunday in February. I’ll bet we’ll see Valentine’s Day goodies in stores any day now.

