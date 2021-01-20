LIFE OUT HERE: A world not returning

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tonight

Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 71F. Winds light and variable.