BRET KOFFORD
IMPERIAL — The eerie quiet of recent weeks in my neighborhood was disrupted by the moan of police sirens and the honking of numerous vehicles.

I went outside to see what the hell was happening with all that racket. What I saw was a parade of cars, led by a police unit, slowly touring the cul-de-sacs in my neighborhood, with smiling teachers from nearby T.L. Waggoner Elementary waving and shouting to sign-holding students gathered on the sidewalks, and the students waving and shouting back. The idea was to let the students know the teachers missed and loved their kids and for the students to let the teachers know the same.

