LIFE OUT HERE: And the mind screamed “freedom”
Just like the characters in “Braveheart,” I want to bend over, lift my kilt, and with my butt cheeks bared, scream, “Freedom!”

OK, I don’t even own a kilt, but still, a week from this writing, I’ll have full immunity from my COVID-19 vaccinations and can feel free to go out and do things again without fear of catching something that could kill me. At 62, with a fairly bad asthma problem and a fairly minor blood pressure problem, I’ve had to be particularly careful of getting grabbed around the throat by the coronavirus.

