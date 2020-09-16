LIFE OUT HERE: Biden’s awful first term

Today

Sunny. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High near 110F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 73F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 111F. Winds light and variable.