LIFE OUT HERE: Biden’s awful first term
After four disastrous years as president, it’s unbelievable that this man would seek a second term.

Just look at Joe Biden’s record over these last four years as president. What an unmitigated disaster! Biden inherited a booming economy from his predecessor, and now that economy is busted. Millions of Americans have lost their jobs in recent months, and hundreds of thousands of small businesses all over the country either have closed or soon will close. People are going hungry because congressional leaders aren’t coming together to formulate a relief bill, yet no leadership is coming from the president. The president, in fact, seems disinterested in putting himself in the middle of such disputes.

