BRET KOFFORD
Paul's Photography

I have a relative, a person I love with all of my heart and always have, who had terrible taste in men when she was young. She dated a rogues’ gallery of thieves, druggies, drunks, liars, bums, womanizers and domestic abusers. Some were a wretched combination of most or all of the aforementioned.

One of these punks was named Pepsi. I never knew if that was his real name, a childhood nickname, or a moniker he picked up because he routinely shoplifted Pepsi and other items from the local mini-mart.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.