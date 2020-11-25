LIFE OUT HERE: Enduring the spew
Buy Now
Paul's Photography

 There’s been a big, bulbous boil on the butt of America for years now.

A few weeks ago, that boil was punctured. And as boils do after they are pricked, this boil emitted a toxic, noxious spew. In a matter of time that putrid spew will stop, as is the case with all popped boils. This boil was particularly big and bulbous, though, so we’ll just have to wait it out as it emits its nastiness.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.