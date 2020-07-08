LIFE OUT HERE: Fer us or agin us
Last week I posted on social media a statement along the lines of this: In order to protect ourselves and others, we’re not allowed to speed in our vehicles at 120 mph down busy streets, nor run stop signs and red lights. The same principle applies to wearing masks in public places during this pandemic; we’re doing so to protect ourselves and others from a virus that could kill us and others.

Most people agreed with the post, but some were angered. So let me write something now that might anger certain people even more: If we’re in a war against COVID-19, which has killed more than 130,000 of our fellow Americans in the last few months, and the best way to fight this enemy is for us to wear masks in public places, are those who refuse to wear masks in public places not aiding and abetting the enemy?

