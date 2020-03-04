BRET KOFFORD
The potential deaths of tens of thousands of people, if not more, from a horrific virus should not be a political matter in our nation. Yet it is.

Vice President Mike Pence, himself a medical wonder for managing to live for 60 years without a spine, had the chance on the Sunday morning chat shows to stand up for what’s right regarding politics being attached to the coronavirus, or COVID-19, epidemic, which probably will be a pandemic by the time this column is published.

