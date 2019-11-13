Life Out Here: Gift from God or superhero?
Buy Now

Bret Kofford

 Paul's Photography

I get the whole Trump was sent to us by God thing.

Evangelicals and others with shared beliefs are getting their anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ agenda addressed by judicial appointments by Trump and other Trump administration policies and actions. Consciously or subconsciously, these “Trump is God’s servant” believers know Trump is a hedonist, but he’s doing their bidding, so they make rationalizations from the Bible to justify their slavish support of a renowned narcissistic lecher and liar. The rationalization they most often make is God sent many flawed prophets to do his work, and Trump is just one more such flawed prophet.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.