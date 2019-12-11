LIFE OUT HERE: He’ll be back
Just imagine that the first Anthony Joshua-Andy Ruiz Jr. fight hadn’t happened, that the bout between Joshua and Ruiz on Saturday was the first match between the two.

Had that been the case, the people of the Imperial Valley in general, and Ruiz’s home town of Imperial in particular, would have been immensely proud of their native son. Ruiz fought valiantly for 12 rounds, pursuing the longer and lither Joshua, who was reluctant to engage with Ruiz, he of uncommonly quick hands that unleash lethal combinations.

