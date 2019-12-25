LIFE OUT HERE: Lessening the pull

Today

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 63F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High near 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.