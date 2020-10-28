LIFE OUT HERE: Loving our families to death
Buy Now
Paul's Photography

I have the informed impression that the Imperial Valley may soon be in the forefront of both the Trump administration’s new push for herd immunity from COVID-19 and the deadly consequences of that push.

I asked some of my students recently if their families had any plans to do things differently for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve/Day this year, whether there were plans to have no gatherings, tiny gatherings or at least have the gatherings and meals outdoors. Few of my students indicated their families planned to take different approaches to the holidays this year. They mostly shrugged, indicating that things would proceed in their households and families as they had in the past, COVID concerns be damned.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.