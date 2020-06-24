LIFE OUT HERE: Minor thrills, small victories
I hate the drive to the Coachella Valley from the Imperial Valley.

I like the Coachella Valley itself. It’s just that the long, boring, desolate drive between Westmorland and the rock formations and vineyards outside Mecca seems to go on for twice as long as the 50 minutes or so of driving time between those two spots. And because my mother lived in the Coachella Valley as her health waned, I’ve made that drive hundreds of times.

