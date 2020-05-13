BRET KOFFORD
Paul's Photography

It is time for old people, specifically those 70 or older, to either give up on life or have their lives given up on by society, one of my students said during a discussion in my Sociology and Media class in mid-February. That was when the whole COVID-19 thing was just starting to get a tad of attention in the United States.

I laughed and said that I was 61, so that proposition would mean I would have to pack it in and give up on life in a decade or so. The student, and some of her friends sitting around her, just shrugged in agreement and smiled. And I think that particular student actually likes me. Either that or she is a really fine actress.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.