LIFE OUT HERE: Not the QB anymore
By the time I walked my dogs early Sunday morning, most of the many Trump flags and signs in my neighborhood had been taken down. A few Trump yard signs that had not been flattened by the powerful weekend winds still stood, and a few large Trump flags still fluttered in the strong breeze, but those signs and flags remaining belonged to the diehards, the true believers, I figured.

Most of America is moving on to a new era, to a new presidency, where we’ll finally deal realistically and methodically with a pandemic seriously sickening millions of us and killing hundreds of thousands of us. Most of America is ready to move beyond the racism, ignorance and scorning of science that reigned in the Trump administration. Most of America is simply done with the never-ending tumult and turmoil of the last four years.

socrates2
Carlos Acuña

Mr. Kofford,

Excellent and welcome comments.

Let's hope the sane among his staff can keep him distracted with golf, his mind adrift in the greens and his on-going mulligan "privileges," and as far removed from the _football_ as possible.

Be well.

