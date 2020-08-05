LIFE OUT HERE: Predictably predictable
Donald Trump is so predictable that he does the things you were going to predict he was going to do before your predictions can even be printed.

I’d planned that one leg of this three-legged stool – in more ways than one – of a column was going to be the prediction that Trump would try to delay the election, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and the related safety of voters as his rationale. And just like with his tax information, which he said he would release when his Internal Revenue Service “audit” was over, which hasn’t happened in five years and never is going to happen, the postponement of the election, in Trump’s mind, would continue until folks just accepted it would never happen. Then he gets to be president/king for life.

