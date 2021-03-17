LIFE OUT HERE: Quit wading in
I posted a comment on social media last week that stated I don’t care about the British royal family, that I don’t think the opinions of people who have done nothing more than being born into extreme privilege, or marrying people of such extreme privilege, warrant more attention than the opinions of anyone else.

There was tremendous response to that comment. Some people disagreed, writing that Harry and Meghan’s recent comments on mental health and racism might do some good, because the prince and his wife have a huge forum. Things went back and forth for a while between many folks. It was all civil and fun to both participate in and follow.

