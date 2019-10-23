LIFE OUT HERE: The need to be cut
 I need to be cut. I want to be cut. I just don’t know when I can be cut.

I have a torn rotator cuff. The rotator cuff is a group of muscles and tendons that help stabilize the shoulder and aid in its movement. Decades of wear from flinging baseballs, footballs and basketballs frayed my right rotator cuff. Fifteen months ago, I tore the cuff pretty much completely when I reached into an airplane’s overheard compartment and felt a searing, crippling pain.

