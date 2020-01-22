LIFE OUT HERE: Time for a new system
Democracy has run its course in our nation.              

Now that we have by far our greatest leader ever as president, it’s time to acknowledge his incredible brainpower, his unerring wisdom, his flawless character, his uncommon kindness, his unparalleled general magnificence. It’s time we rid ourselves of the balance of powers between the judicial, legislative and executive branches of government, as outlined in the outdated Constitution, and move all of the decision-making into the executive branch, specifically into the lap of our peerless, fearless leader.

