LOCAL'S CORNER: RE: Op-ed by Dan Walters: Imperial Valley nears day of reckoning for use of distressed Colorado River

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
The opinion editorial by Dan Walters published in this newspaper on Sunday, April 23 suggests that by defending its senior water rights, or “jealously guarding them," that having water rights is a bad thing and by defending those rights IID has prevented the seven Basin States from reaching a deal in support of additional water conservation on the Colorado River. Nothing is further from the truth.
Each and every agency that has water rights to the Colorado River are defending those rights regardless of whether they are senior or junior water rights holders. IID is no different, nor should it be. A water rights system provides stability and predictability for development and investments in infrastructure, as well as to provide a reliable food supply. There is a water rights system set up for water sources everywhere else, so why would the Colorado River be any different and why would IID and others not defend their rights?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.