LOCALS'S CORNER: Crop Rotation to conserve water and create jobs

As community/farmworker advocates, Los Amigos de la Comunidad, Inc., has taken an active interest and commented on water issues in the Imperial irrigation District (IID) meetings, forums and other medias to convey our desire of keeping farm workers working, farmland in use/not fallowed (not farmed) and be environmentally conscious.

One of the areas of interest is the Agricultural Tool Box (ATB) for best practices to conserve water the IID developed for water transfer obligations. The IID has developed an "ATB" of approved On-Farm Efficiency Conservation Program (OFECP) methods to conserve water. Approved conservation methods include tailwater recovery, sprinklers, drip irrigation, field reconfiguration and land leveling. These methods have been in use during the OFECP the IID implemented after fallowing – where landowners were paid not to farm their land – was ended for the water transfer agreements.

