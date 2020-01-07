Memories of a wonderful Christmas past

Richard Ryan

There were changes during this year’s Christmas. For one, I didn’t have to water the tree. It was not organic but plastic. When I took it out of the box and asked my son to assemble it, it stood at 6 feet but looked very sad. My dear wife worked her usual decorating miracle and made it look wondrous like a real Christmas tree. I didn’t miss watering it, but I did miss that wonderful conical tree aroma.

We made up for that, somewhat, with two large wreaths that we hung on our front and back doors. There was an unintendedly funny note on the wreaths. “Display wreath in a shaded, cool or cold location.” This may be possible in Oregon where the wreaths are from, but not here. Still, they remained beautiful and as I entered or left the house, I could inhale a whiff of forest. I’m still searching for that cold, shaded location in sunny El Centro, “where the sun spends the winter.”

