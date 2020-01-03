The art of letting go
On this Ninth Day of Christmas, we are probably already looking toward the new year. Christmas decorations might already be put away. We’ve celebrated the coming of the new year. Maybe we’ve made New Year’s resolutions (and already broken them).

But for others, there is still the anticipation of the rest of the Christmas story, which unfolds through Jan. 6, the traditional end of the Christmas season: Epiphany. Singing Christmas carols is still important, and meaningful.

