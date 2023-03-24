THE CONTRERAS REPORT: Chinese Communists lose out to Imperial Valley

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Governor Gavin Newsom beat another “Pineapple Express” into Imperial Valley on the first day of spring. Good for him. He needs a haircut. He should get one, the Imperial County economy needs every dime brought into the county. His $25 haircut would do much for the county.
Free market relatives who helped raise me in the ‘50s taught me that the free market was the key to California’s economics. That’s when I started coming to the Imperial Valley every year in early September. Why? Doves. We would return later to hunt for ducks and geese on the Salton Sea. Later we would return to the SEA to fish for corbina. The Salton Sea was a delight for fishermen until it became too salty.
