THE CONTRERAS REPORT: Chinese Communists lose out to Imperial Valley
PHOTO COURTESY RAOUL L. CONTRERAS

Governor Gavin Newsom beat another “Pineapple Express” into Imperial Valley on the first day of spring. Good for him. He needs a haircut. He should get one, the Imperial County economy needs every dime brought into the county. His $25 haircut would do much for the county.

Free market relatives who helped raise me in the ‘50s taught me that the free market was the key to California’s economics. That’s when I started coming to the Imperial Valley every year in early September. Why? Doves. We would return later to hunt for ducks and geese on the Salton Sea. Later we would return to the SEA to fish for corbina. The Salton Sea was a delight for fishermen until it became too salty.

