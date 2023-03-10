THE CONTRERAS REPORT: Some pills are hard to swallow – and cost less – because…

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
As a senior and a veteran, my prescription drug prices have grown exponentially in recent years. So much so, that I soon found myself driving the 20 miles to Mexico to get bargain prices for my medications. For instance, my doctor in San Diego once prescribed me a new medication, but when I went to the pharmacy to pick it up, I was told the cost for a thirty-pill supply would be $300.00. I was astounded. I drove straight to Tijuana where I found the exact item – same company, same packaging, but in Spanish instead of English – for 1100 pesos, or $58.50. More recently, however, I have seen a downward trend in my pharmacy prices; my medications in the United States have become more affordable! How could this be?
When a few hefty booklets, which defined my supplemental insurance and copayments for my various medications and medical expenses, arrived in my mailbox, I decided to dive in, do my research, and learn how my insurance actually works.
