The Mex Factor: A clearer picture

Congratulations to Imperial County for the recent launch of its COVID-19 dashboard.

Although local health authorities have been reporting the number of people infected and deceased from 2019 SARS coronavirus for several weeks, that information had been extremely limited. Until recently, if we were to compare local reports with those issued by other government entities in the region, we could have perceived a huge difference in the information we were being allowed.

Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or 760-335-4646.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.