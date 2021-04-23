The Mex Factor: An incubator for opportunity
I remember a few years ago, when Gregorio Ponce first became dean of San Diego State University-Imperial Valley, he told me about the importance of the institution offering a degree in business management. He emphasized the urgent need to offer this key program to improve the economic conditions of the Imperial Valley. At the time, he was confident that he would be able to step down once this program was up and running.

In recent days, that vision was realized with the announcement that SDSU-IV is launching a new degree program in business administration in the fall. Although the institution has been an excellent source of professionals for the Imperial Valley, historically its emphasis has been on careers in the public sector. Administration of justice, psychology and liberal studies have been the main programs available to students looking to improve themselves in the Imperial Valley. Most other degree programs had to be pursued outside the Valley.

