THE MEX FACTOR: Assault to power
The results of November’s elections left us with a wave of new officials within the different levels of government. The state's decision to send the ballots directly to voters appears to have boosted turnout, as did strong emotions surrounding the presidential election. It’s hard to say how strongly these factors affected the outcomes of local races, but it seems reasonable to speculate many voters checked the box for candidates who might not have fared as well in a typical election year.

The elections not only left us a good number of women elected to various positions (a good thing, as I’ve noted here in the past), but also led to many newcomers to win. In some of these cases, the message from the voters was clear — no to the incumbent official.

Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or 760-335-4646.

