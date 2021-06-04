The Mex Factor: Baja’s voting dilemma
On Sunday, Baja California voters will go to the polls to choose who will direct the destiny of the state for the next six years.

Until some time ago, in “mid-term” elections, state voters voted exclusively for new members of the Mexican Congress. However, a reform adopted some time ago changed the date on which both the governor, mayors, state legislators and federal lawmakers are elected. After a series of disputes in courts, the new laws established that, starting in 2021, voters should elect members of Congress and state officials at the same time.

