THE MEX FACTOR: Blessed money

During the pandemic, in order to counteract the economic impact of COVID-19 on families and businesses, the U.S. government has released trillions into the economy. These funds helped alleviate in some way the negative consequences of the closure of companies and the confinement of many families so that the virus did not hit citizens harder than it did. Unemployment payment programs, loans and subsidies for companies that lost income during shutdowns, and other initiatives related to infrastructure were launched with the approval of the Democratic-controlled Congress and the White House to support the population.
Despite having experts and advisers, the authorities apparently forgot that artificially releasing so much currency come at a cost. In this case, the cost has been an inflation rate that, according to specialists, is the highest in several decades, going back to Jimmy Carter’s four-year term as president. A few years before Carter’s presidency, which most observers believe was far less successful than his ex-presidency, the government decided, under the leadership of Richard Nixon, to decouple the U.S. dollar from gold in order to be able to produce money to finance the war in Vietnam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.