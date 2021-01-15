The Mex Factor: Brawley has more issues to address than a German dish
Buy Now

Racism, discrimination and intolerance are some of the adjectives that came to mind after reading a story by my colleague Vincent Osuna about the Brawley Councilors' attack on a humble hot dog vendor in a park in the northern city.

Recently, the authorities analyzed the "great problem" that the installation of a micro-entrepreneur represents for the city and the possible damage to the facilities.

Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or 760-335-4646.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.