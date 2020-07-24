The Mex Factor: Calexico’s freedom of speech
 For the last two weeks, citizens of Calexico have publicly made known their displeasure with the appointment of Rosie Fernández as mayor. Local authorities have tried to explain the designation has to do with protocol that municipalities like Calexico follow year after year to determine who occupies the position, which is, in fact, mostly ceremonial. The only power that the mayor or the president of a governing bodies such as school districts, the Board of Supervisors and others has is to direct the meetings. The title has no real power for the holder of the position.

Despite everything, protesters have made clear their repudiation of Fernández’s appointment. That’s because of the accidents in which she was involved last year. In one of those incidents, she was found driving with a blood alcohol level above the limit allowed by California law. In the end, she received a probation sentence after reaching an agreement with the California Attorney General's Office. The sentence, which raised many eyebrows, has largely caused the annoyance of the mayor's constituents.

