The Mex Factor: California Farmworker’s Day
At the end of April, the California Senate unanimously approved a bill presented by Benjamin Hueso, D-Chula Vista, that would honor farm laborers throughout the state. The bill would recognize Aug. 26 as California Farmworker Day.

According to the legislator, although people who dedicate themselves to sowing seeds and harvesting products born from the earth for our consumption are vital to the state and to the entire world, their work continually goes unnoticed.

