The Mex Factor: Consulado Inn
Arturo Bojorquez

Located few blocks south from the U.S. Consulate in Ciudad Juárez, a modest hotel offers cheap and clean lodging to families who otherwise would be forced to spend significant amounts of cash. A family of four can easily be guests of the hotel for five days for only about $300.

Compared to other well-known brand hotels situated close to the U.S. Consulate, where many go in to apply for permanent U.S. residency, Consulado Inn offers a great option.

