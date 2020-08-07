The Mex Factor: Cops and face masks
A few months ago, Imperial County announced a series of penalties for those who refuse to cover their faces with a piece of cloth. According to authorities, those who refused to comply with the ordinance could face fines of up to $1,000 and even time in jail. To date, only one person has been sanctioned in El Centro on a date that has not been disclosed, as reported by the local police chief.

This, despite the fact that we can observe on a daily basis people without facial coverage in markets, parks and many other places where significant numbers of people congregate. In addition, according to police records, on more than a few occasions residents of different cities have reported to the police the presence of people without face coverings. According to these same records, there have been clashes between complainants and violators of the legal provisions.

Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or 760-335-4646.

