The Mex Factor: Courting Hispanics
Last week, President Donald Trump issued an executive order through which he seeks to expand the White House’s “Hispanic Prosperity Initiative,” in order to help members of this community achieve the so-called American Dream.

The idea of ​​the Republican administration is, according to the text, to create pathways for the Hispanic community that lead to economic growth. As part of the initiative, the White House has created a special group to enforce the project’s guidelines, as well as an advisory commission to the president on the prosperity of Hispanics.

