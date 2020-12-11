Arturo Bojorquez
For several months, and with greater insistence in recent days, a coalition called COVID Relief Now, made up of around 1,800 public and private organizations, has urged Congress and the White House to reach an agreement on a new economic safety net for businesses and the public impacted by the pandemic.

The coalition insists that, once the electoral contest is over (although there are still some who want to reverse the results in the case of the presidential election), it is urgent to avoid further loss of jobs and businesses throughout the country.

