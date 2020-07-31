Arturo Bojorquez
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the governments of the United States and Mexico decided in March and to restrict entry to our country only to U.S. citizens and people with permanent residence documents until further notice.

The idea was to combat and prevent the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus in the border area. To the surprise of many, not only has the deadly virus not stopped, but it has been spreading rapidly on both sides of our border.

