THE MEX FACTOR: Danger at the bar

I remember that many years ago, in my youth, to be precise, going to bars in Mexicali was all about fun. One had to arrive as early as possible in order to get in without any issue with the security guards who controlled the entrance and decided who was going to get in or not. At that time, there were very few spots where the young people of those years had fun on the other side of the border. In fact, one of those bars was the most popular (and crowded) at the time, but as soon as a new one opened, the crowd moved to that new bar.
Once inside, although drugs were known to be present, alcohol was the predominant drug for those seeking recreation.
