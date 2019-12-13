The Mex Factor: Downtown facelift
Arturo Bojorquez

Last week, Mexicali Mayor Marina Ávila, along with Baja California Gov. Jaime Bonilla, announced a major project to rehabilitate the city’s downtown area.

The mayor said she is hoping to make this project a signature one for her two-year administration. Her aim is to bring visitors a renewed image of the deteriorated, insecure area.

