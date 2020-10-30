The Mex Factor: Election interest — or lack of it
Despite the continuous and sometimes bitter campaigning of candidates for office over the last weeks and months, voters in Imperial Valley thus far have not been exceptionally motivated to cast their ballots, according to one report.

Political Data reported that, as of Tuesday, 15 percent of the voters registered to participate in the elections had cast their vote.

Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or 760-335-4646.

