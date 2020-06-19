The Mex Factor:Especially thankful
Buy Now

Last week, Imperial Valley Symphony Orchestra Director Joel Jacklich announced his retirement after several decades at the head of the institution that has distinguished itself by bringing classical music to all members of the community.

Since its inception in the 1970s, the symphony has held concerts and presentations free of charge, leaving its colleagues in similar groups stunned. Each presentation has a cost of several thousand dollars that are covered through donations.

Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or 760-335-4646.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.