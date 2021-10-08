THE MEX FACTOR: Facebook shows its belly

The loss of service for several hours Monday by Facebook and its sister platforms WhatsApp and Instagram have made clear the need for communication in this virtual age. Although for many, the social media collapse happened without notice, others had to migrate to other types of platforms in order to be able to connect with their loved ones, friends or even clients.
Whether we like it or not, Mark Zuckerberg’s company has become a monopoly of communications worldwide, which is extremely positive for its owners and shareholders, but at the same time, the organization carries a huge responsibility when it comes to taking care of its infrastructure.
