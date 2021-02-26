The Mex Factor: Farmworker petition
Buy Now

Local activists have launched a petition through the Change.org platform to demand greater support for the farmworkers who work in the Imperial Valley. The petition was recently launched by activist Hugo Castro, a local representative of the Coalition of Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA).

The petition highlights that around 18,000 farmworkers who serve in Imperial Valley contribute to feeding the United States this season. The city of Calexico, Castro said, is the rallying point for more than 80 percent of these essential workers who risk their lives to continue feeding the country. Most, he said, are cross-border workers, since they cannot afford the high housing costs in the Imperial Valley.

Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or 760-335-4646.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.