Those of us with roots on the other side of the border fence have the custom of greeting those we know, whether they be family or friends, with a kiss on the cheek. I don't know exactly who started this pleasant custom, which for people outside our region is perhaps a bit uncomfortable.

For those, like your servant, who have decided to put down new roots in this country, we have to unlearn the habit because the practice does not exist in the United States.

Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or 760-335-4646.

