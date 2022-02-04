THE MEX FACTOR: Housing for the middle class

Since the State of California launched its initiative to get the homeless off the streets, government entities in the Imperial Valley have received or requested significant resources to combat the dearth of housing in the region. Imperial County has been allocated several million dollars to build or purchase complexes to house homeless people.
One of these projects will allow a non-profit company to acquire an entire hotel in order to adapt it to the needs of the homeless. A similar project was opened in a Calexico hotel to offer low-income housing. Meanwhile, other governments such as the city of El Centro have received authorization to partner with a corporation to build a complex near Fire Station 3. For its part, the city of Brawley plans to request funds to the California Department of Housing and Community Development with a similar goal. Other government entities such as the city of Holtville managed to build a building not only of aesthetic quality but also very functional for farmworkers.
