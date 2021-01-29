The Mex Factor: Joe Biden’s anti-immigrant past
Not so long ago (15 years ago, in fact), a then-senator from Delaware named Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., gave a peculiar speech during a Rotary meeting. Back then, when a colleague of his from Illinois named Barack Obama stood against marriage equality, the New England lawmaker told the audience having voted for the construction of a 700-mile southwest border fence that would stop “illegals” from Mexico and who-knows-what other parts of the world.

Biden, who eventually became the U.S. vice president for eight long years, told those South Carolina Rotary members in November 2006 that he had voted for the Secure Fence Act to simply stop drugs from coming to our country. He went on to say that even though a 40-story high fence is built nothing would change unless the dynamic in Mexico was positively transformed as well. In those years, the then lawmaker proposed to punish American employers who knowingly hire “illegals.”

