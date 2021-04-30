The Mex Factor: Laughable
Buy Now

More than a year ago, the Legislature approved a series of exemptions in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among the population while, at the same time, attempting to keep intact provisions set in the Brown Act, which regulates the meetings of California public entities.

Among the measures adopted, lawmakers decided to limit the number of people allowed at public meetings. Thus, many local governments have used this as a loophole to prevent voters from having direct access to their elected officials when they are making decisions that impact the community.

Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or 760-335-4646.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.